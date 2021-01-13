Experienced agent Ryan Farrow has joined talent agency Arrival Artists, bringing with him clients including Andy Shauf, Connan Mockasin, Charlie Cunningham, Enter Shikari, Georgia, Lido Pimienta, Mercury Rev, Patrick Watson and Ryley Walker.

Arrival Artists was launched in October as an independent booking agency with principal agents and staff formerly of Paradigm, AEG Presents and Billions, and an initial roster of more than 100 clients including Mt. Joy, Khruangbin, Andrew Bird, BADBADNOTGOOD, Sufjan Stevens, Goose, Car Seat Headrest, Chicano Batman and Natalie Prass.

Farlow, who will be based in New York, has been an agent for more than a decade, with previous stints at Pinnacle, The Windish Agency, Paradigm, and Partisan Arts.

Arrival Artists has offices throughout the US and has partnered with ATC Live in Europe to enable worldwide representation and solutions for several of the agencies’ shared acts.

ATC’s roster includes Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds, The Lumineers, Mac DeMarco and Julia Jacklin.

Farlow said, “I’ve long admired these great agents and their highest quality of work and artist-first ethics. Along with ATC Live, I believe the aligned values and worldwide approach here will make Arrival a leading light for years to come. I’m excited to get to work.”