UK-based ticketed livestream concert promoter Driift has appointed Claire Mas as chief operating officer.

Mas has worked with Driift as a consultant since its launch last June, leading on digital and marketing operations.

The company, which has provided virtual shows for the likes of Niall Horan and Kylie Minogue at the Royal Albert Hall, said Mas had played an “increasingly pivotal role” in the expansion of its creative and commercial operations.

Driift sold 400,000 tickets for its first 15 shows following its launch, Horan’s show at the Royal Albert Hall alone selling 127,000 tickets.

Mas’ previous roles include head of digital at Island Records and Communion Music Group. More recently she set up a marketing consulting business with clients including Platoon and DreamTeam.

Driift CEO Ric Salmon said Mas has combined “creative zeal, commercial acumen and an innate understanding of the digital landscape” since the company was set up in response to Covid-19.

Mas said, “Driift is building something utterly distinctive in the livestream space, and our focus remains always around the artist and how to compel their audience into this new experience. It’s really inspiring to be at the heart of creating a critical new format in the industry.

She added, “My background in digital means I love creating new opportunities in an ever-changing environment, and it’s been really enjoyable exploring the unknown. We believe passionately that this is a unique format of the future, capable of tapping into the global dynamics of streaming while delivering all the value and excitement associated with live performance.”