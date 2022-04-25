Ticketed livestream concert promoter Driift and director Paul Dugdale picked up an award at last night’s (24 April) BAFTA TV Craft Awards for its Glastonbury, Live at Worthy Farm show.

Dugdale won the Director: Multi-Camera award for his contributions to the event, which was co-produced by Driift and BBC Studios Productions. It was streamed globally in May 2021.

The show, which suffered technical issues, featured full performances from artists including Coldplay, HAIM, Wolf Alice, IDLES, Jorja Smith, Kano and Damon Albarn. It was shot on location across the festival site.

Dugdale has worked with Driift since 2020 on productions including Niall Horan at the Royal Albert Hall, James Bay from Shakespeare’s Globe and The Smile at Magazine, London. His work on Live At Worthy Farm was previously recognised at the 2021 Royal Television Society’s Craft & Design Awards.

Dugdale said, “This category, as its title suggests, is the result of a collaboration of astonishing work, from a cast of very talented people. To win for a project that celebrates music and the arts, and of course celebrates the worlds greatest festival is a huge thrill.”

Drift chief executive Ric Salmon said, “Filming so many artists across such an immense and formidable environment as the Glastonbury Festival site presented some real technical challenges, and yet Paul’s work never loses its sense of coherence or wonder. It’s a real landmark moment to be recognised in this way.”

Earlier this month, Live At Worthy Farm was named as a Webby Honoree at the 26th Annual Webby Awards in the Virtual & Remote – Best Performance category.

For the second year running Driift was also shortlisted at the 2022 Music Week Awards in the category of Live Music Music Innovation.