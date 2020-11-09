Ticketed livestream concert provider Driift said fans from 151 countries purchased more than 125,000 tickets to Niall Horan’s performance at the Royal Albert Hall on Saturday, 7 November, while a show the same evening at the same venue by Kylie Minogue sold nearly 30,000.

The shows marked the first time Driift had produced and broadcast two online events simultaneously. Digital ticketing for Horan’s show was overseen by Ticketmaster, while Dice handled Minogue’s ticket sales and distribution. The events were streamed across four separate time zones.

Driift CEO Ric Salmon said, “With the right collaborations, technology and imagination, there’s simply no limit to where this format can go in the future. Livestreaming has truly come of age.”

Last week, Driift announced the opening of operations in Australia and New Zealand – overseen by Perth-based promoter Paul “Sloanie” Sloan (Supersonic Enterprises / Billions Australia).

Upcoming Driift events include The Vamps at London’s Hackney Round Chapel on 21 November.

Separately, Kylie Minogue has joined Robbie Williams and former U2 manager Paul McGuinness among the major shareholders of UK-based music streaming service Roxi, formerly known as Electric Jukebox.

Minogue will be the star of Roxi’s national TV advertising campaign launching this week.

Other shareholders in the service include Sheryl Crow, Alesha Dixson, Saracens RFC owner Nigel Wray, and Mark Gretton the former CTO of TomTom.