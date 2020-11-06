UK-based ticketed online concert specialist Driift is launching in Australia and New Zealand, with the operation headed by Perth-based promoter Paul “Sloanie” Sloan, founder of promoter Supersonic Enterprises and booking agency Billions Australia.

Driift was launched in the UK in August after its founders, ATC Management’s Brian Message and Ric Salmon, enjoyed success with a series of streamed shows by acts including Nick Cave (pictured), Laura Marling, Lianne La Havas and Dermot Kennedy.

With founder investors the Beggars Group, Driift is focused solely on producing and promoting ticketed streamed concerts.

Forthcoming UK shows include a Driift double-header of Niall Horan & Kylie Minogue at the Royal Albert Hall this weekend, which Driift said has already achieved combined ticket sales of 125,000.

The expansion to Australia will see Driift produce a range of shows in venues throughout the market, with details of the first show expected within weeks.