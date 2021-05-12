Organisers of Glastonbury Festival livestream event, Live At Worthy Farm, have announced additions to the line-up including George Ezra and Róisín Murphy, along with a spoken-word narrative by festival founder Michael Eavis and artists including PJ Harvey, Jarvis Cocker, Kate Tempest.

The five-hour global pay-per-view (PPV) livestreamed event from Worthy Farm on 22 May, will also be screened in UK cinemas in partnership with Trafalgar Releasing. Follow-up streaming access will also be made available on 23 May.

Shot by Grammy-nominated director Paul Dugdale, the online event will be produced and promoted by Driift alongside BBC Studios Production.

The line-up includes previously announced artists such as Coldplay, Damon Albarn, HAIM, IDLES and Jorja Smith, who will be filmed performing at locations across the festival site including the Pyramid Field and Stone Circle.

Accessible only to ticket buyers, Live At Worthy Farm will be broadcast online and in full across four separate time zones, with staggered livestreams for the UK, Europe, Africa & the Middle East, East Coast North America & Central / South America, West Coast North America, and Australia, New Zealand & Asia.

A rewind function will allow viewers to go back and watch the full show again or re-watch individual sets for up to five hours after the stream ends.

Driift has previously hosted global livestreams for artists including Laura Marling, Nick Cave, Biffy Clyro, Niall Horan and Kylie Minogue.

Livestream tickets are priced £20, with a poster bundle offered at £40. Proceeds from poster sales will be donated to Stagehand.