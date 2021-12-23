Major artist management company ATC Group, which includes live division ATC Live and livestreaming service Driift Live, has raised a total of £4.15m in its debut on the Aquis Stock Exchange.

The company, headquartered in London and with offices in Los Angeles, and Copenhagen, established a market capitalisation of £14.7m.

ATC said it would use the capital to invest in its five business segments, which include ATC Management, a talent representation firm with a roster that includes artists such as Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds (pictured).

As well as Driift Live, which produced and promoted the Live at Worthy Farm livestream, ATC’s divisions also include livestreaming platform Flymachine, artist services unit ATC Services, and Polyphonic; an artist partnerships venture.

ATC Group CEO Adam Driscoll said the company’s “diverse, integrated model” has positioned itself well in the industry.

Driscoll said, “We are confident in our ability to capitalize on opportunities that arise in the coming months and years. The Board and I look forward to accelerating our growth plans and creating enhanced value for all our stakeholders.”