Ticketing and event management service Eventbrite said it generated net revenue of $59.6m (£44m) in Q4 2021 – up 124% year-on-year.

Although the figure was down on the $82.7m (£61m) achieved in Q4 2019, the company said paid ticket volume of 22.1m increased by 101% and had been at 10m, 16m and 19m during the three previous quarters of the year.

The company’s net revenue per paid ticket was $2.70 in the fourth quarter of 2021, compared to $2.43 in the same period in 2020. It said paid ticket volume for events outside of the US represented 34% of total paid tickets in the fourth quarter, compared to 38% a year earlier. Volume for events outside of the US increased 82% on the same period the previous year.

For the full year, Eventbrite registered net revenue of $187.1m (£138.4m), compared to $106.0m (£78.4m) in 2020 and $326.8m (£241.7m) in 2019.

The company said it generated 291m ticket transactions during 2021 from a record 5.4m events, compared to 309m tickets in 2019 from 4.7m events.

Its net loss was $16.8m for the fourth quarter of 2021 compared with net loss of $20.2m in the same period in 2020, and $13.9m in 2019.

Eventbrite co-founder and CEO Julia Hartz said, “Our strategy will build on this momentum in 2022 to further empower creators, scale our platform, and drive long-term, sustainable growth.

“Our strong fourth quarter caps off a year of top-notch execution. We supported a surge in demand for live events while delivering meaningful improvements for creators who rely upon our self-service platform.”