US-based ticketing and event management platform Eventbrite said revenue was up 452% durning its second quarter, compared to the same period last year, to $46.3m (£33.4m).

The company reported a 241% year-on-year rise in paid ticket volume to $16m (£11.5m) for the quarter, which was up 57% from the first quarter of 2021.

Eventbrite said its total net loss was $20.5m (£14.7m) during the quarter, compared to $38.6m (£27.8m) in Q2 last year.

The company’s co-founder and CEO Julia Hartz said it expects paid ticket volume and net revenue to be higher in the third quarter of 2021 than in the corresponding period of 2020. She also anticipates that month-to-month paid ticket trends could become more variable based on the potential impact of Covid variants.

Hartz said, “Our creators hosted a record number of events on the Eventbrite platform in the quarter, and paid ticket volume rose steadily throughout the quarter. Our strong financial results reflect the demand for live gathering, as well as the benefits of our strategic focus and increased operating leverage.

“Heading into the second half of the year, we plan to continue our investment in product development to address creators’ needs and lay the foundation for long-term growth as the journey continues toward a full reopening and return to live experiences.”

The company recently hired Gina Stikes as chief communications officer and promoted Phil Silverstone to its newly created position of chief customer officer.