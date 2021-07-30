The International Festival Forum (IFF) in London has announced a double keynote interview with Festival Republic managing director Melvin Benn and FKP Scorpio managing director Folkert Koopmans for a physical event following its online-only edition last year.

The invitation-only event for booking agents and organisers of major music festivals will have a 10,000 daily capacity and will take place from 28-30 September at Camden venues Gabeto, Jazz Café and PowerHaus (formerly Dingwalls).

The 60-minute session with Benn and Koopmans will be hosted by Creative Artists Agency head of electronic/international, Maria May, who will ask the two about recent events, what shape the recovery will take, and what comes next for the summer scene.

The event, featuring showcases, conference sessions, keynotes and networking, will also feature online elements for delegates unable to travel and most of the content will be available on-demand.

Agency partners who are supporting IFF 2021 and will be showcasing new artists include United Talent Agency (UTA), X-ray Touring, Paradigm Talent Agency, ATC Live, Primary Talent International/ICM Partners and Earth Agency.

The provisional schedule for IFF has been released, including details of conference panels, showcases and venues. Some 800 delegates, including all the major international music festivals and agents, are expected to attend and over 120 music festivals have already confirmed their attendance.