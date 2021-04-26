Festival Republic, music industry umbrella organisation UK Music, musicians, filmmakers and theatre operators have written to the prime minister and the leader of the opposition declaring their support of Covid status certification measures to get the creative and cultural sectors open again.

The letter’s signatories include UK Music CEO Jamie Njoku-Goodwin, actors Simon Russell Beale and Ralph Fiennes, composer Andrew Lloyd Webber and Festival Republic MD Melvin Benn (pictured), whose company is organising a 5,000-capacity outdoor pilot concert in Liverpool on 2 May as part of the Government’s Events Research Programme.

The signatories understand that Covid status certification would involve either proof of vaccination, a negative Covid test or an antibody test to allow access to a venue.

The letter’s signatories state that they are clear that this approach must not rely only on proof of vaccination, must not be discriminatory, and also that it must only be a temporary measure, only used for as long as necessary and with clear exit criteria.

The letter concludes that, “If all of this holds true, then we are very much supportive of the continued exploration of this possibility to bring life back to normal as soon as possible”.

The letter follows a similar open letter signed by many of the leading figures in the events industry, who similarly pledge support for the use of Covid-certification as a short-term solution to getting events and venues reopened.

Read the letter here.

The Signatories:

Adjoa Andoh – Actor

Simon Russell Beale – Actor

Alex Beard – Chief Executive, Royal Opera House

Melvin Benn – Managing Director, Festival Republic

Barbara Broccoli – Film Producer

Sarah Connolly – Opera Singer

Marianne Elliott – Theatre and Film Director

Daniel Evans – Artistic Director, Chichester Festival Theatre

Ralph Fiennes – Actor

Nicholas Hytner – Director, Bridge Theatre

James Graham – Playwright

Kwame Kwei-Armah – Artistic Director, Young Vic

Adrian Lester – Actor

Andrew Lloyd Webber – Composer and Producer

Lesley Manville – Actor

Jamie Njoku-Goodwin – Chief Executive, UK Music

Sir Simon Rattle – Conductor, Music Director London Symphony Orchestra

Tamara Rojo – Artistic Director, English National Ballet

Sir Tom Stoppard – Playwright

Meera Syal – Actor