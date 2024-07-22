Some 19.2 million music fans travelled from across the UK or from overseas in 2023 to attend live music shows and festivals in the UK, according to new research by music industry trade body UK Music.

The number of music tourists who attended UK-based live music events in 2023 was up 33% on the 14.4m in 2022, with the sharp rise originating from increased UK travel rather than oversees visitors.

The research found that the number of foreign music tourists visiting the UK in 2023 was 1.014m, down from 1.053m the previous year. Meanwhile, there were 18.2m domestic music tourists in 2023, up 36% on 2022.

London saw a 40% rise in music tourists from 4.9m in 2022 to 6.9m in 2023. There was an 86% increase in music tourists to the South West last year, up from 1m in 2022 to around 2m in 2023. The North East saw a 29% increase in music tourists from 352,000 in 2022 to 489,000 last year.

UK Music’s research found that music tourism spending in 2023 hit £8 billion, an increase of 21% on the £6.6bn spent the previous year. It said music tourism spending was made up of £4.2bn spent directly by music tourists attending concerts and festivals in the UK, including the cost of a ticket, on-site spend, travel, accommodation, and meals while travelling to events. A further £3.8bn was spent indirectly through the value chain, including costs such as fencing and security or a restaurant paying for ingredients.

Among the other key findings of the research was that 62,000 people’s employment was sustained by music tourism last year, an increase of 17% on 2022’s 53,000.

The report defines a foreign music tourist as someone who has travelled from outside of the UK to attend an event in the UK. A domestic music tourist is defined as those who are travelling from within the UK to see live music events, provided they travelled more than three times an average commute for that region.

UK Music CEO Tom Kiehl said the research demonstrates the positive impact music tourism has on UK towns and cities but while music generates huge benefits for local areas, beyond a handful of very successful musicians the opportunities for many artists are becoming increasingly squeezed: “Grassroots music venues and festivals, studios and rehearsal spaces are facing tough economic pressures and it’s vital that the music ecosystem that enables musicians and artists to perform is supported to ensure that everyone – no matter where they live – can have access to music.

“We’re looking forward to working with the new Government to ensure that all our towns and cities have thriving music ecosystems that support the growth of the industry – generating thousands more jobs, boosting economic growth and making their areas even more attractive to visitors.”

Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy said, “The UK’s thriving music industry continues to be one of our most powerful global exports and an important driver of economic growth.

“In towns and cities across the country, the music industry provides entertainment, employment and inspiration to millions.

“This Government will work hard to ensure our creative industries get the support they need to flourish, driving opportunity and economic growth into every community and inspiring the next generation of performers.”