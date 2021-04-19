Festival Republic is planning an outdoor concert at Liverpool’s Sefton Park (cap. 7,500) on 2 May that will be attended by 5,000 people who will not be required to wear face coverings or physically distance.

Part of the Government’s Events Research Programme, which saw 4,000 people attend the FA Cup Semi-Final at Wembley Stadium yesterday – 18 April –, the Sefton Park Pilot is being run in partnership with Culture Liverpool with the aim of further trialing approaches to managing and mitigating transmission risks at outdoor events.

The Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) said the evidence from the pilots will be used to inform and shape government policy to bring about the phased return of fuller audiences to venues and events across England.

Researchers on site will examine the movements and behaviour of the crowd of 5,000 people at Sefton Park. Ticket holders will be required to take a rapid lateral flow test at a local testing centre 24 hours prior to entry.

All attendees will be required to have proof of a negative test result to gain entry, and will also be asked to take a test after the event to ensure any transmission of the virus is properly monitored. They will also have to provide contact details for NHS Test and Trace to ensure everyone can be traced in the event of a positive test.

Acts to play the event include Blossoms, The Lathums and Liverpool singer-songwriter Zuzu.

Tickets priced £29.50 can only be purchased by people aged 18 and over who live in the Liverpool city region.

Festival Republic MD Melvin Benn said the Sefton Park pilot is a vital, science-led event that will help open up the live music industry in a safe and secure way: “The Sefton Park Pilot is the most important event in the Event Research Programme for getting festivals back this year and I’m delighted to play my part.

“This event is not about pushing vaccines or passports, we do not want to limit attendance to our events in any way.

“Working with the government we want to create a universal blueprint for reopening and demonstrate we can do it safely. Secretary of state Oliver Dowden and his team at DCMS are showing real commitment to making this a reality by launching the Event Research Programme and the Sefton Park Pilot.

“Live music is a vital part of so many people’s lives. This event is the first step in getting festivals back on track this year. It’s about demonstrating our absolute commitment that we can and will open on 21 June.”

Dowden said, “We’re one step closer to a summer of live events now our science-led programme is underway. Testing different settings and looking at different mitigations is key to getting crowds back safely and the Sefton Park pilot is an important addition to the programme.

“After many months without live audiences, Festival Republic is bringing live music back to fans with this very special event and I hope it won’t be too much longer until gigs are back for good.”