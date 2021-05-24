The UK arm of pan-European festival and concert promoter FKP Scorpio has announced a trio of appointments to its London-based team, and a partnership with promoter Sam Laurence of Dollop.

Julie Morgan has been appointed as head of marketing (UK and European touring). Morgan was previously head of marketing and PR at SJM Concerts, where she worked for over 16 years and led campaigns for the likes of The Stone Roses, Take That, Arctic Monkeys, Foo Fighters, Adele, The Killers, The Spice Girls, Little Mix, Prince and festivals including Country2Country brand (cap. 25,000) and Wild Life in Brighton (35,000).

Morgan said, “I am massively excited to be part of the team in the UK and Europe. FKP Scorpio is a company whose ethos I totally believe in. I love live music and can’t wait to drive the company’s marketing forward with exciting plans for the future.”

Lou Champion has joined as head of ticketing, having previously held positions at Live Nation, Warner Music, Kilimanjaro Live, and London Olympics 2012. Champion was also a keynote speaker at the 2020 ILMC Futures Forum discussing The Ticket of The Future. Champion said, “I am thrilled to be joining the FKP family and at a defining moment for UK ticketing”.

Rebecca Nichols has joined as head of live co-ordination following on from over a decade working as an agent at CAA where she oversaw all areas of artists’ live touring careers, including booking headline tours and festivals around the world, associated brand partnerships and live streaming productions.

She said, “I’m excited to be part of the FKP Scorpio team and working with such a dynamic and talented group of people on many special projects and exciting artists. I admire the company and their values, and I’m delighted to be part of building the UK business. I also can’t wait to get back to gigs!’

Daniel Ealam and Scott O’Neill, MDs of live at FKP Scorpio UK said, “We feel like we have assembled a dream team of the best talents our industry has to offer, and we very much look forward to driving the UK business with a group of like-minded music fans.”

FKP Scorpio has partnered with Sam Laurence, at London-based promoter Dollop, who counts Jamie xx, Joji, Kelela, M Huncho, Moderat, 100 Gecs, Greentea Peng, Dorian Electra, Berwyn, Erika de Casier, Koreless and Smerz among his clients.

In a statement, Ealam and O’Neill said, “Sam is one of the most exciting promoters in the game right now and to help develop his artists and take them to the next level is something that excites us all at FKP Scorpio.”

Laurence said, “I am looking forward to connecting with FKP’s network, developing the artists I work with, creating opportunities for new artists at the start of their career, while pushing for a more sustainable and inclusive cross-industry future.”

The FKP Scorpio UK office was launched late last year with Ealam and O’Neill heading up the concerts team and co-MDs Barry Campbell and James Cassidy overseeing special projects and is led by by CEO Folkert Koopmans.

FKP Scorpio owns and operates German festivals Hurricane (70,000) and Southside (55,000), which were both recently cancelled for 2021. The company has offices in Germany, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Poland, Netherlands, Austria, Finland and Belgium.

Koopmans said, “I am really happy that we can welcome Julie, Lou and Rebecca to our FKP Scorpio family and also our partnership with Sam. We all share the same values and have the same vision for FKP Scorpio UK. We will use our experiences, contacts and networks to be the best partners for our artists in the UK and Europe.”