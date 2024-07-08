Freddie de Wall joins founder and CEO Folkert Koopmans and fellow CEO Stephan Thanscheidt as newly appointed co-CEO of European concert, festival and special events promoter FKP Scorpio with immediate effect.

De Wall, who was previously COO of the company, will be responsible for driving forward FKP Scorpio’s international business. A former music and artist manager with many years’ experience in international management positions within the music industry, De Wall has been working for FKP Scorpio since 2017, before which he was co-owner and MD of Heinrich & de Wall Artist and Music Management for 13 years. Other previous roles include being BMG Entertainment International VP marketing Europe, based in the London HQ.

As co-CEO at FKP, he will continue to expand the international strategy and planning for the group. In addition to the operations and management of the ten FKP Scorpio international offices, his role will include the responsibilities of digital, IT, sustainability and legal.

“I am delighted to be able to open another chapter in my role at FKP Scorpio with this new responsibility,” said de Wall. “We have not only grown strongly as a team in recent years but have also consistently developed business areas in new markets. I am proud that I can continue to drive this development forward and would like to thank Folkert and Stephan for the trust they have placed in me by taking this step.”

Folkert Koopmans said, “I got to know Freddie back in the eighties when he offered me the headliner for a festival I was promoting. Today, he is not only an experienced executive, but also a valued colleague in the group. His international management experience and his excellent network will undoubtedly also benefit him as CEO in order to continue to grow our future business.” Stephan Thanscheidt also comments: “Our continued success requires good leadership. With the three of us, we are ideally positioned to continue to grow strategically and healthily across the entire group.”