Disney 100: The Exhibition is to extend its run at ExCeL London due to strong demand with 185,000 ticket sales in three months.

The largest exhibition the Walt Disney Archives has ever created, promoted by FKP Scorpio, will continue at the East London venue from 6 March, after taking a brief closure on 21 January.

With more than 185,000 tickets sold since its October 2023 opening, the 20,000sqft exhibition displays more than 250 rare artefacts, artworks, costumes, props, and memorabilia across 10 themed galleries.

As part of the extended celebration, organisers are also introducing a new VIP premium ticket option, which will offer guests a gift package.

“The Walt Disney Archives spent years planning and curating more than 250 objects to capture the 100 years of storytelling, creativity, and unparalleled magic of The Walt Disney Company,” said Becky Cline, executive producer of the exhibition and director of the Walt Disney Archives. “We cannot wait for fans and families to experience this once-in-a-lifetime event celebrating the iconic characters and stories that have captured the hearts of audiences around the globe.”