Following the record-breaking success of ExCeL London’s first immersive experience, Jurassic World: The Exhibition, the venue is now set to host Disney100: The Exhibition this year as the event continues its European tour.

Opening its doors on 13 October at the Royal Docks venue, the event is the largest exhibition The Walt Disney Archives has created to date. It will mark The Walt Disney Company’s 100th anniversary on 16 October.

The 20,000sqft exhibition, which runs until next year, will feature 10 themed galleries, featuring “moving stories”, historical artefacts, original costumes and interactive installations.

The London edition follows previous residencies at The Franklin Institute in Philadelphia USA and Munich’s Small Olympic Hall.

ExCeL London head of attractions and live events Damian Norman (pictured) said, “From dinosaurs and now to Disney, we have ambitious plans over the coming years to bring even more quality immersive experiences to the venue, with visitors drawn by our first-rate facilities and connectivity.

“There are few brands as globally recognised and adored as Walt Disney, and Disney100: The Exhibition will celebrate the 100-year anniversary of these iconic characters and stories that have captivated the hearts and imagination of audiences around the world.”

Organisers said planning for the event took four years to assemble the artefacts, many of which will be on display for the first time. The majority of artefacts presented are from the collection of the Walt Disney Archives, with additional items from Marvel Studios, the Pixar Living Archives, the Walt Disney Animation Research Library and the collections of Walt Disney Imagineering.

Walt Disney Archives director Becky Cline said, “We can’t wait for guests in the UK to experience their favourite Disney stories, characters, and attractions in new and immersive ways as we celebrate all the wonderful worlds of Disney.”