ExCeL London has secured a long-term partnership with Kingdom of Winter to host a 20,000-capacity indoor winter-themed event, opening in December until January.

Organisers will put 500,000 tickets on sale to purchase across the month. Phase one of Kingdom of Winter will include traditional fairground rides, a 950-capacity circus, 200-person per hour ice rink and two food and drink villages each with a two-storey alpine-inspired chalet bar and street food vendors.

The operators of Kingdom of Winter combine more than 60 years of experience across theme parks, experiences and Christmas Markets.

ExCeL head of events Damian Norman said, “Phase one, launching in December, will set the standard for all future festive experiences in London moving forward and we are honoured to be a part of that journey.”

Kingdom of Winter co-founder George Gregory said, “It’s been a long-held ambition to create a family-focused indoor winter experience and doing so with the ExCeL London brings this ambition to reality. We have plenty of experience within the festive world and believe there is a gap in the market for an indoor experience such as this, allowing all guests to revel in the joy of Christmas time without worrying about the weather or losing their group.”