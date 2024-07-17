ExCeL London has announced the opening of a new 160,000sqft purpose-built event space branded Immerse LDN.

The new dedicated immersive entertainment district is expected to attract an additional 2.5 million visitors annually to the East London venue, with it hosting consumer exhibitions such as FKP Scorpio Entertainment’s (FKPE) Formula 1: The Exhibition, along with THE FRIENDS Experience: The One In London.

Due to open next month, Immerse LDN forms part of a wider £300 million investment programme into ExCeL’s venue campus. It follows the success of ExCeL London hosted immersive exhibitions including FKPE’s Jurassic World: The Exhibition and Disney100: The Exhibition, which have collectively sold more than 600,000 tickets.

ExCeL’s CEO Jeremy Rees said, “ExCeL London is already synonymous as the home of world-leading events. Now we want to build on that and create a space where guests, both local and international, can enjoy the very best of immersive and experiential entertainment in one place. This project has been years in the making and a multi-million-pound investment which, once fully complete, will attract an additional 2.5 million visitors a year to the Royal Docks and will be one of the most connected entertainment districts in the world, benefitting from the high-speed Elizabeth line, two DLR stations and the IFS Cloud Cable Car.”

