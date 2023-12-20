Manchester Central has broken December visitor records as its annual Christmas Party World, organised by Vivid Experience, has become its most popular to date.

The conference and exhibition venue will have welcomed over 27,500 visitors by the time the event comes to a close on 22 December.

The event has been held at Manchester Central since 2016. Held for 18 nights across December, more than 1,000 companies hosted their Christmas party get-togethers at the event during the four-week run.

With ‘Cirque de Lumiere’ theming, the event showcases aerial and ground-based entertainment such as tightrope walking, trapeze shows, flying hoop, contortion acts, fire and acro-balance. Indoor fairground rides are also included, with after-dinner DJ entertainment and a Moet & Chandon champagne bar.

Mancheter Central CEO Shaun Hinds said, “Every year I am blown away by the sheer scale and magnitude of Vivid Experience’s Christmas Party World events and this year is no exception. The level of detail on display to create this year’s magical circus theming is spectacular, and we’re delighted to continue to be their host venue, here in Manchester.

“We’ve had a huge surge in visitors this year, and we are noticing more and more companies who want to get together with their teams, but also mingle with other businesses on a fun evening out. Christmas is all about togetherness and these figures show that the festive spirit is definitely on display here in Manchester.”