ExCeL London has extended the running of its new immersive event Jurassic World: The Exhibition due to popular demand, which will see it become the venue’s longest-ever running event.

The event has sold more than 190,000 tickets since opening its door on 24 August. Promoters FKP Scorpio Entertainment and The Luna Cinema have released additional tickets and dates until 15 January 2023, which will see it run for 144 days in total.

ExCeL head of live events Damian Norman said, “Jurassic World: The Exhibition was a first toe – or should that be claw – in the water for ExCeL and the immersive experience genre, so for it to be so successful is a fantastic proof of concept.

“To bring the event to ExCeL took more than a year of planning, so for it to also sell the most advanced tickets of any of the eight previous Jurassic World events is incredibly rewarding for everyone involved.”

“As one of the UK’s busiest event venues, one of the biggest challenges ExCeL faces is finding space in our calendar for such long-term tenancies. That’s why we’ve been looking at how we better use our entire campus and investing in our dock edge area to create a series of new spaces which will allow us to host many more immersive experiences in the future.”