Live music promoters FKP Scorpio UK and Communion Presents have merged to form Communion One.

The UK arm of Pan-European promoter FKP Scorpio, which was launched in London in 2020 and led by former DHP Family directors Daniel Ealam and Scott O’Neill is joining forces with Communion Presents. The latter has grown from a club night at Notting Hill Arts Club in 2006 to become a national promoter.

Collectively the companies have promoted and co-promoted acts including Ed Sheeran, Noah Kahan, Sam Fender, Lewis Capaldi, Phoebe Bridgers, Mitski, Tems, The War On Drugs and Laufey.

The newly launched Communion One will work on projects including a new three-night event series at Bristol’s 15,000 capacity Queen Square from 2025, and will book TVG hospitality’s UK portfolio and its affiliates Lafayette, Omeara, The Social, and new partnerships with Village Underground and EartH.

In a statement, Communion One said it has “big plans to expand its outdoor portfolio over the coming year.”

It company will be led by managing directors Daniel Ealam, Mazin Tappuni and Scott O’Neill. The non-executive leadership team will be Communion Music’s MD Jamie Emsell, and Communion’s co-founders Kevin Jones, and Ben Lovett, as well as promoter Carlo Scarampi as partner, and FKP Scorpio CEO/founder, Folkert Koopmans.

It is understood that Communion One will become part of FKP Scorpio’s European touring network that has offices in 11 European countries and promotes festivals across Europe that collectively sold around 4 million tickets last year.

Communion One will see Carly Rockett act as head of operations, with Julie Morgan, Olly Goddard, Rich Cheetham, Mike Werbowy, and Jack Dedman as heads of marketing, ticketing, production, finance, and venue programming respectively. Sam Laurence’s promoter imprint Dollop also joins the newly unified company, with Eve Thomas and Hayley Moss completing the promoter team.

In a joint statement, Ealam, Tappuni, and O’Neill said, “Bringing our two brilliant teams together and combining our shared experience, resources and perspectives, is the most natural thing in the world. In doing so, we believe that Communion ONE is creating an even more compelling proposition for our existing and future clients. We’ve all had amazing success so far, but in many ways, we’re only just getting started.”

Pictured from left to right, Communion One’s MDs Daniel Ealam, Mazin Tappuni, Scott O’Neill, and partner Carlo Scarampi.