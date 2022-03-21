Pan-European promoter FKP Scorpio has expanded its services with the founding of a live productions company.

FKP Show Creations has confirmed it will stage a live adaptation of TV Show The Masked Singer in 13 arenas throughout Germany. The new company is also responsible for shows such as Paw Patrol Live and Dita van Teese’s Glamonatrix.

In the future, FKP Show Creations will create other formats such as musicals, shows, family entertainment and operas.

Jasper Barendregt (formerly director festival production at FKP Scorpio) will work with FKP Scorpio CEO Folkert Koopmans in the division.

“This long-planned start-up allows us to explore new and exciting avenues,” says Barendregt. “I am very much looking forward to the challenges ahead, even though I will miss the festival business after twelve exciting and fulfilling years.”

Barendregt’s previous duties as FKP Scorpio’s director festival production will be taken over by Benjamin Hetzer, who has been working in festival production at the cultural event organiser since 2012.

Hetzer said, “I am very excited about my new task and would especially like to thank our team, which has also shown consistency in the past years of the pandemic and does a great job in every situation. I am proud and grateful to work with this team to plan our festivals again in the future.”

FKP Scorpio has already expanded its portfolio with the founding of a spoken word and comedy touring department.