Pan-European live promoter FKP Scorpio has announced that Scottish singer-songwriter Gerry Cinnamon is the first headliner of Meadowlands Festival, a new event series at Nottingham’s Victoria Embankment.

The event will take place over Jubilee Bank Holiday Weekend in June 2022 and will feature a range of music acts across multiple stages.

The events’ promoters Daniel Ealam and Scott O’Neill, co-MDs of FKP Scorpio’s UK arm, said, “We are so excited to be announcing Gerry Cinnamon as our first headliner of the inaugural Meadowlands festival series. Meadowlands will bring the finest international, national and local artists to Victoria Embankment in the amazing music city of Nottingham.“

Councillor Eunice Campbell-Clark, Portfolio Holder for Leisure, Culture and Schools at Nottingham City Council said, “We’re delighted to be welcoming a brand-new music festival to Victoria Embankment next summer. Meadowlands promises to bring some of the very best indie artists to Nottingham, along with a significant economic boost for the city’s events and hospitality sectors, which have suffered during the pandemic. We’re happy to be working with FKP Scorpio to ensure this exciting event is a success for everyone.”

Gerry Cinnamon’s tour will also include a sold-out hometown show in Glasgow’s Hampden Park national stadium next July.

FKP Scorpio owns and operates German festivals Hurricane (70,000) and Southside (55,000). The company has offices in Germany, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Poland, Netherlands, Austria, Finland and Belgium as well as the UK.