Pan-European live promoter FKP Scorpio is expanding its portfolio with the founding of a new spoken word and comedy department, which it said is intended to “bundle previous successes” in this area and expand them to include new artists.

FKP Scorpio said the new department, headed by Thilo Elsner (pictured right), is the “logical next step” after the promoter’s cooperation with Norwegian agency A Comic Soul, which presents acts such as Iliza Shlesinger, Trevor Noah, Jimmy Carr, Jimm Jeffries, Hannah Gadsby, Daniel Sloss, Russell Howard and John Cleese.

The promoter said it is also looking to work with podcast presenters and other spoken-word artists.

FKP Scorpio CEO Stephan Thanscheidt (pictured left) said, “The establishment of this new department allows us to deepen and strategically continue our previous work in this exciting segment. FKP Scorpio’s portfolio has never been more diverse.”