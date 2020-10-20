The Luna Cinema, an outdoor cinema company, has announced the launch of The Luna Drive In Winter Cinema.

The Winter Cinema edition of the Luna Drive In follows the launch of The Luna Drive In Cinema this summer as a response to the Covid-19 pandemic, and its Halloween offering taking place this autumn.

Taking place at the NEC, Birmingham, The Luna Drive In Winter Cinema will be streaming a range of Christmas films including Love Actually, Home Alone, It’s A Wonderful Life, The Holiday, Elf, and Frozen 2.

The event will include festive food and drink available to pre-order with tickets or to order at the event via smartphone.

Luna has developed a bespoke sound system, meaning each car at the drive in will have its own personal wireless speaker. This technology means guests will not have to use their car’s radio and risk draining the battery.

In addition, instead of have a traditional ticket scanning system, licence plate recognition cameras will record visitor’s arrival and permit entry.

George Wood, founder of The Luna Cinema, said: “For me Christmas has always been about coming together with your loved ones to celebrate and classic Christmas film has always been a huge part of that. Nothing puts you in the Festive spirit more than your favourite movie – I know each year I always say I don’t feel it’s Christmas until I’ve watched “Home Alone”!

“In a year where many of us have been apart, we need the collective feeling that Christmas creates more than ever before, and we think we’ve come up with the perfect solution. The response to the launch of The Luna Drive In Cinema has been incredible and so it was obvious to us to extend it for the festive period.

“Whilst Christmas might be a little different this year, the feeling our line-up of festive classics, new and old, brings remains unchanged. We’ve also managed to make every aspect of the experience fully compliant with social distancing from start to finish, and if the weather outside is looking frightful, there is no need to worry as you can relax and cosy up in your cars.”

Richard Mann, market development director of the NEC, added: “The Luna Drive In Winter Cinema offers a fantastic series of Christmas themed movie nights, which we are really pleased to be welcoming to the NEC this festive season. The cinema operation is highly impressive, and our facilities provide the ideal platform required for everyone to relax and enjoy their evening out in safety this winter. We look forward to welcoming visitors to the venue in December and sharing the Christmas spirit that these events promise to bring.”