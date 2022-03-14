The NEC Group relaunched its Events Week Live work placement programme after a two-year hiatus to coincide with National Careers Week (7-13 March).

The programme offered 12 degree-level students the opportunity to undertake a week’s work experience across its Birmingham venues – the NEC, Resorts World Arena (cap. 5,685), Utilita Arena Birmingham (15,800), the ICC and the Vox Conference Venue.

Selected individuals from Coventry University and Birmingham City University event management courses took part in events, expert talks and a networking lunch with professionals from across the industry. The experience gave the students behind-the-scenes access to the build of international dog show Crufts.

The students were also competing to win a year’s mentorship with the NEC Group in live events management.

NEC Group senior event manager Michelle Baldwin, who has developed and led the programme since 2011, said, “We are striving to attract, develop and retain the best talent in the NEC Group but to do this we need to showcase the wealth of opportunities that are available at every level and in different departments.

“This week is just one of the initiatives we have in place for students to see the workings of the UK’s leading venue management business.”