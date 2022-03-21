NEC Group’s Resorts World Arena (cap. 15,685) in Birmingham is to host a concert in aid of raising money for the Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal.

The first performers to be announced for the two-hour Concert for Ukraine on 29 March include Camila Cabello, Ed Sheeran, Emeli Sandé, Gregory Porter and Snow Patrol.

The show, produced by Livewire Pictures, will be broadcast across ITV, STV, ITV Hub and STV Player. Media and entertainment group Global will broadcast live from backstage at the concert with a show across the Heart and Capital networks.

All sponsorship and advertising revenue generated from the broadcast of the event, which is expected to be more than £3m, will also be donated by ITV to the DEC appeal.

NEC Group MD of ticketing and arenas Guy Dunstan said, “As a charity fundraising event, Concert for Ukraine will be a fantastic show that brings together some of the UK’s biggest artists at one of our leading entertainment venues, Resorts World Arena, to help raise money for humanitarian relief.

“As a Birmingham-based Group, we’re delighted to host an event with such meaning and a cause that will, of course, resonate with people up and down the country. We look forward to working with the promoters and organisers in the lead-up to the concert to ensure that we put on an incredible show which, at its heart, shines a positive light on the people of Ukraine.”