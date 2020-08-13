The International Festival Forum has been rebranded Interactive Festival Forum for its sixth edition, which is to run as an online-only event.

WME’s former worldwide head of music, Marc Geiger, who left the talent agency in June after 17 years with the company, will be this year’s keynote speaker and will be interviewed by Goldman Sachs MD media & internet Lisa Yang.

Organisers of the livestream conference, due to take place 2-3 September, said it will involve hundreds of festival and agency professionals participating in panel discussions, workshop and networking initiatives.

Among the speakers announced so far are Glastonbury senior booker Martin Elbourne, AEG Presents European festivals CEO Jim King, Rock in Rio VP Roberta Medina, and Primavera Sound’s Frzsina Szep and Fra Soler.

Agencies, including Paradigm, will host livestream artist showcases as part of the event.

“Even as a virtual edition, IFF remains an important moment to bring the music festival and agency sectors together,” says Paradigm director and agent James Whitting. “There’s no shortage of great new artists to showcase, and after the lost summer, a huge amount to talk about. If anything, this year is more vital than ever.”

The conference schedule can be found here.