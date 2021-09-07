Festicket’s end-to-end ticketing platform Event Genius has partnered with event marketing platform Audience Republic to work on its egMarketing product.

The partnership will see Event Genius’ end-to-end ticketing solution integrate with Audience Republic’s suite of audience building and engagement tools.

Event Genius will use Audience Republic’s bespoke software functionality for presale registration and wait lists for promoters, with the aim of building audiences and maximising sales across white label ticketing solutions, as well as the Festicket and Ticket Arena websites.

The partnership comes after Audience Republic signed the likes of Weird Science, The BPM Festival in Portugal (70,000), MADE Festival in Birmingham (20,000) and Chasing The Hihat in Amsterdam.

Using its software in conjunction with ticketing partners, Audience Republic aims to maximise ticket sales and grow audiences by increasing word of mouth, using rewards to reward fans who refer friends, follow, subscribe, and share events with their personal and social networks.

The parternship comes as part of Audience Republic’s continued expansion across the UK, Europe, and North America, building on its work in Australia and New Zealand where it launched in 2016. The company said it hopes to accelerate its expansion across the UK and Europe as a result of the partnership.

Audience Republic founder and CEO Jared Kristensen (pictured above) said, “The team here at Audience Republic are looking forward to working alongside our friends at Event Genius more closely to help more festivals and events harness the power of word-of-mouth and audience data to sell more tickets. We’re also excited to continue our expansion across the UK and Europe, and tapping into Event Genius’ customer base.”

Event Genius and Festicket CEO Zack Sabban (pictured right) said, “We’re delighted to be teaming up with the guys at Audience Republic to add another element to our marketing offering.

“We’ve always prided ourselves on our ability to help promoters reach and sell tickets to new audiences and the software that Jared and his team have created to help build audiences will work brilliantly alongside our wider marketing engine to do just that.”