Live music ticketing software firm Audience Republic has released its previously invite-only presale registration platform globally.

Audience Republic said the platform is aimed at helping promoters, festivals, and artists control pent-up demand. It works by fans signing up for presale access through a registration link shared by the promoter or artist.

Fans earn points for referring friends to sign up for presale access via Facebook Messenger, Instagram DMs, WhatsApp, and other platforms and subscribing to receive its text messages and emails. The ‘top point scorers’ are rewarded with prizes that include VIP and side-of-stage access, backstage passes, and meet and greets with artists.

The company said promoters and artists have control over customising the points and rewards system for events. The platform is designed to work with ticketing service providers such as Ticketmaster, AXS and Etix.

Audience Republic CEO Jared Kristensen said, “Right now we have a unique window in time, which probably will never be repeated.

“There’s this huge pent-up demand, which can be leveraged to build an audience you own, setting you up for 2022 and beyond.”

Kristensen said the company has seen double or triple the number of total presale registrations in many cases, as a result of the referrals from the platform: “You don’t need help selling more presale tickets. It’s really about leveraging the announcement to build up a massive audience you own.

“That helps you sell the remainder of the general onsale, and generate & gauge demand for additional dates. That way, you can announce and sell out those dates, just by sending an email or a text message. But more importantly, using that audience to drive ticket sales for future shows for years to come.”

Audience Republic chief revenue officer Brian Arnone said, “This is a unique moment in time for the music industry, and unprecedented demand has to be met by unprecedented attention to fans’ expectations and providing a memorable experience, in 2021 and for years to come.”