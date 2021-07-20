AEG ticketing subsidiary AXS Europe has appointed John Talbot, formerly of Ticketmaster, as director of business development.

Talbot headed business development for Ticketmaster International’s artist services business from 2015 to 2020, where he worked with touring artists including Stormzy, Four Tet and The 1975. Most recently he oversaw partnerships for electronic point of sale company Goodtill by SumUp.

Talbot said, “Joining the AXS team today is the latest step in my 15-year career in music, which has spanned concerts, ticketing and record labels. For almost a decade I was at Island Records, creating retail campaigns for acts such as Queen, Amy Winehouse and Florence + The Machine.

“Outside of work, I’m an ardent music fan, I’ve managed bands and been an independent promoter and DJ for several years.

“I’m very excited to be joining a company whose technology and culture is so well respected across the industry; I hope to bring even more exciting partners to AXS’s wealth of existing, high profile clients.”