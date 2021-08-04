UK-based ticketing operator Festicket has announced further expansion of its North American operation with the appointment of Stephanie Rosa as VP of sales and Steve Levy as consultant general manager for North America.

Rosa (pictured above) first joined Festicket as business development manager at the end of 2019 and will now aim to build the company’s client base in the US for primary ticketing, travel and cashless solutions, as well as helping to build a team in the newly opened Festicket US headquarters.

She began her live music career in 2015 when she founded the online publication Festival Squad, before crossing over into experiential marketing as founder and strategic partner at Festivate, where she activated SHIFTPOD at the very first Camp EDC in 2018.

Levy (pictured right) brings international live event and music business experience to his new role as former CMO of Virgin Fest and Insomniac Events’ head of marketing.

Both Rosa and Cheyanne Powell, North America account manager, will relocate to Los Angeles to join Levy in Festicket’s newest offices, with more hires are expected over the coming weeks and months.

Festicket said these appointments and the new HQ represent a renewed focus in the US as the business rolls out its end-to-end primary ticketing platform Event Genius, which it acquired before the pandemic, to festivals and events across country.

The company said it has renewed partnerships as live business reboots this year with the likes of Coachella as exclusive international ticketing partner and as primary ticketing provider for SerotonINN Sound Series, Kosmic Kingdom and Revibe Wellness Retreat.

Rosa said, “Festicket is a company I have watched grow and admired since I discovered it while traveling internationally in 2015. When I saw that the company was expanding to the US, bringing with it the new end-to-end Event Genius offering, I knew I had to be a part of it.”

“Together, Festicket and Event Genius have proven to be one of the most innovative and tech-forward companies in the ticketing industry, constantly improving the system, finding new ways to drive success for its clients and providing the easiest customer checkout experience.”

Festicket CCO Yonas Blay said, “Since joining the business, Stephanie has proved herself time and time again and we’re excited to see her work alongside Steve, whose experience in the industry speaks for itself, to grow our American business from the new LA headquarters.

“We’ve felt for some time that there is room for disruption in the ticketing sector and with our new end-to-end offering we now feel we’re really well placed to cement our position as a leading player across the US.”