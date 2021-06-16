Dance music event brand Terminal V has signed up with Event Genius’ cashless services, EgPay, making it the first Scottish event to use Festicket’s cashless platform.

The move will see all five of Terminal V’s events going cashless, including four 5,000-capacity summer events and Terminal V’s Halloween festival – which will run over two days for the first time, from 30-31 October, with a capacity of 40,000.

Ticketholders are required to create an account online prior to an event in order to pre-purchase credit, which is then loaded onto a radio-frequency identification (RFID) enabled wristband that is exchanged for a ticket before being used on site to pay for food and drink.

Event Genius founder and Festicket CSO Reshad Hossenally said, “Without having to worry about carrying money or wasting time waiting in line to be served, Terminal V attendees can enjoy more of the events while the Terminal V team can expect a reduction in cash handling, fan to staff contact points and potential virus transmission, as well as a significant boost to their revenues.”