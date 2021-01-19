Festicket’s end-to-end ticketing and event management platform Event Genius has secured renowned Ibiza nightclub Amnesia (pictured), along with German dance music festival Love Family Park (cap, 20,000) and global dance event brand Time Warp as new clients.

Event Genius is now Amnesia Ibiza and German festival promoter Cosmopop’s primary ticketing partner, with tickets sold for their events via the Festicket, Ticket Arena and official event websites.

The new clients will also use Event Genius’ recently rebranded services including egTicketing, egMarketing and egTravel that encompass an array of services including travel packages and access control solutions.

Festicket and Event Genius CCO Yonas Blay said, “Cosmopop and Amnesia are both huge organisations in Europe’s clubbing community and it’s an honour to be working alongside them both. It’s been a tough year for everyone across the events industry which makes it all the more encouraging when promoters of this nature put their faith in us to help them in the return to live events.”

Cosmopop director Robin Ebinger added, “We’ve been working with Festicket for some time as a ticketing allocation and travel partner so we always trusted their ability to deliver great results. As soon as they partnered with Event Genius and explained their new tailored end-to-end primary product that we could use across all our events and venues to help streamline our operations, we knew it was the right decision to take our relationship to the next level.”