A recent Companies House filing shows festival discovery and booking platform Festicket owed £22,560,175 in unsecured debts to creditors, before entering administration last month.

UK-based creditors which were owed seven-figure amounts include Event Horizon (£2,290,244), AEG Presents (£1,506,352) and Slammin Events (£1,346,679), along with Spain’s Mad Cool (£1,516,613), and Australia’s Festco (£2,359,827) and Lost Paradise (£1,580,292).

Other UK-based creditors include Motion & The Marble Factory (£201,683), Hospitality D&B Events (£415,801), NCLF (£221,991), 2 Four Six Marketing (£112,050), Platform Live (£10,996) and One Tribe Ltd (£17,775).

Other overseas creditors include Spain’s Primavera Sound (£314,168) and Amnesia (£918,309), and Portugal’s Everything is New (£223,807), MOYG (£180,775) and Conquistapadrao (£141,571).

Elsewhere, Germany’s Cosmopop (£284,341) and Loft (£211,256) are listed, along with Croatia’s Electronic Events (£328,337); the Netherlands’ Loveland Events (£247,122); and Movement Entertainment (£182,166) and SAND (£164,416) in Italy.

Festicket, which acquired Event Genius and Ticket Arena in 2019, was acquired by US-based ticket service Lyte earlier this month. Lyte said it will work to reconcile affected promoter clients following Festicket’s administration. Representatives of financial advisory group ReSolve Advisory were appointed administrators for Festicket.