End-to-end festival experience supplier Festicket has rebranded its B2B division Event Genius and launched a comprehensive range of Covid-ready services.

Festicket CEO Zack Sabban (pictured) said the company acquired ticketing and cashless payments platform Event Genius, and its consumer-facing brand Ticket Arena, in August last year with the aim of creating a fully integrated B2B service for festival organisers combining ticketing, payments, marketing, access and travel services.

Sabban told Access that the launch of its new set of products ­– egTicketing, egMarketing, egTravel, egAccess, egPay – is the result of 14 months of intense development work following the acquisition.

Along with a rebranding of Festicket, Event Genius and Ticket Arena, Sabban said it has overhauled all B2B websites, self-service platforms and user interfaces.

In line with Covid-19 event guidance, the egPay service offers cashless and contactless solutions including self-service top-up stations and a new mobile top-up option enabling customers to manage their wristband/RFID cashless funds autonomously, promoting social distancing and reducing contact points between fans and staff. It also provides contactless payments with offline processing.

Among the functionality within egTicketing is a track and trace option enabling event organisers to request details of all attendees before tickets are validated. It also provides a timed entry ticketing solution.

Covid-safe aspects of its egAccess service include self-scan contactless ticket and wristband entry.

Festicket’s CEO said Event Genius is working with partners and event promoters to explore ways in which the egAccess platform can work alongside the roll out of a vaccine, and the use of Covid-19 testing results as an additional entry requirement.

Sabban said, “There are a lot of different conversations happening and we are hopefully going to be able to communicate progress on this before the end of the year.”