Tech start up Easol, which has partnered with festivals including the UK’s Secret Garden Party (pictured) and El Dorado, has rolled out an integrated resale feature.

Easol’s white label offering enables event organisers to build their own booking platform and sell tickets via their own websites. It said, Easol Resale will also soon be available for operators of events of all sizes to take control of secondary ticketing.

The Easol platform, which offers event and experiences software that can be used by third-party companies to market events and sell tickets, includes a website builder, reservation and booking tools, and payment plug-ins. The company describes its offering as an experience commerce platform, specifically designed for selling experiences such as festivals, wellness retreats and sporting events.

Easol CEO Ben Simpson said, “With the launch of our new Resale product, we’re proud to be delivering a fairer way to resell tickets that truly benefits the experience creator and puts them in full control of how their event is being sold – as it should be.

“Our Resale product will support creators to manage everything on their terms like setting their own fees and protecting their customers from risk of any fraud. Our mission has always been to empower experience creators to maximise their potential to grow their business and we’re excited for how this new product can help put the power back into the hands of the creators.”