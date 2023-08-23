Secondary ticketing platform TicketSwap has integrated with Easol, an all-in-one ecommerce platform for businesses, in a bid to bring safer ticketing to a large number of events in the UK.

TicketSwap’s SecureSwap technology is now available at all events managed by Easol. Events to have already used the SecureSwap technology include Secret Garden Party and Defected Croatia.

The pair said the integration now allows old barcodes to be invalidated, new barcodes to be generated and a new ticket issued to the customer. It is aimed to eradicate issues at the door around fraud, name changes and tickets being sold multiple times on different platforms.

TicketSwap country lead UK Mike Robinson said, “This integration with a leading UK ticketing provider such as Easol is very exciting. It allows us to offer our Secure Swap function to all Easol partners, which will add an unrivalled level of security for promoters and fans alike during the resale process.”