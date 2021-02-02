UK-based ticketing operator Festicket said it has won three Australian music festival clients for its Event Genius platform, as the county moves towards a post-Covid live event revival.

Sydney’s Lost Paradise (cap. 5,000), 25,000-capacity Wildlands (pictured) in Brisbane, and For The Love; which takes place in Melbourne, Perth and the Gold Coast, have signed up to work with the company in 2021.

End-to-end ticketing and event management platform Event Genius was acquired by Festicket in 2019. It underwent a rebrand last year, and grew its reach with new European clients last month.

The three Australian festivals will use the platform’s egTicketing, egMarketing and egAccess products; selling tickets via the Festicket, Ticket Arena and official event websites.

Sam Owens, head of APAC, Festicket and Event Genius, said, “It’s been well documented how tough 2020 has been for the festival industry so when promoters of this stature entrust us with helping them get back to running the events their fans love so much it makes it all the sweeter.

“It’s always exciting to move into new territories and we can’t wait to build our team in Australia to help deliver a string of great events in 2021 and beyond.”