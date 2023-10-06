Broadwick’s event space platform Spaces & Stories has acquired Deptford Storehouse to add to its growing list of venues across London.

The warehouse, an open-plan, pillar-free space of more than 9,000sqm, has ceilings that reach up to 15m at the central apex, making it one of the largest uninterrupted spaces in London.

Broadwick has a five-year lease for the venue, which it acquired in December last year, with the view to opening next January.

Like Spaces and Stories’ recently closed venue Printworks, Deptford Storehouse has its past in the newspaper industry as a paper storage warehouse. Having only been used in this capacity, the space will now be used for immersive experiences, consumer festivals, large-scale set builds, filming, product launches and photography.

The opening of Deptford Storehouse coincides with the regeneration of Convoys Wharf, which aims to provide new urban spaces and public access to the River Thames in an area that has been closed to the public for the last 500 years.

Deptford joins other Broadwick venues such as The Beams, a 20,000 sqm warehouse in the Royal Docks; the 56,485 sqm Drumsheds in Tottenham; and the 15,000 sqm Magazine London in Greenwich.

Broadwick director of strategy Simeon Aldred said, “Drawing on our reputation for repurposing historic buildings into sustainable, multi-use homes for the creative industries, Deptford Storehouse is the perfect addition to our diverse portfolio of venues, and continues our work in cultural placemaking; benefiting the communities that live and work in Deptford.”