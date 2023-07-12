Broadwick Live has unveiled a new 608,000 sqft live events space Drumsheds, set to open in September in a North London industrial warehouse.

Broadwick, the team behind venues such as London’s Printworks and Beams and Manchester’s Depot Mayfield, said the new 15,000-capacity space in the Meridian Water zone is the company’s most ambitious to date.

Broadwick is following on from its previous 10,000-capacity Drumsheds space, which closed last year, and transforming the name into a new concept and location.

The new venue – a former Tottenham Ikea store – will host set builds, fashion shows, music events and brand activations. Broadwick said it will again leave features and the layout of the unique warehouse intact. Guests will be able to see the old lift shafts, loading bays, sprawling floors and machinery.

The venue operator said it will work with the local authorities on outreach to support the surrounding community with employment in the new venue, as well as schemes such as free tickets for previous employees of the space.

Broadwick director of strategy Simeon Aldred said, “We want Drumsheds, like all the spaces we create, to be new centres of cultural gravity that provide the basis for human connection. A connection that people crave now more than ever.”

The new venue follows a six-year run at Printworks which culminated in a final season that sold out in less than an hour. Now closed for redevelopment along with the surrounding area, Broadwick plans to reopen Printworks in 2026.