Venue operator Broadwick Live has launched Broadwick Live Presents, a promoting vehicle that will see it work with external venues to present grassroots and established electronic music acts.

Broadwick Live (BL), whose venues include Dockyards (cap. 20,000) and The Beams (5,000), said it is collaborating on the project with London venues including Studio 338, NTs loft, Electric Brixton and Phonox to promote shows by up-and-coming talent. The gig series will commence on 3 October with a show by Swim at Carpet Shop.

BL head of music Jeff Gray said, “With one eye firmly on the future, our Broadwick Live presents events reflect our passion and dedication towards ensuring the most exciting emerging talent in electronic music achieve their potential.

“This will involve us hosting events across our favourite London venues, all of which are equally committed to pushing the dance music scene forward. We can’t wait to get started.”

Corsica Studios/Carpet Shop head of music Matt Wickings said, “It’s great to see Broadwick Live supporting not only up and coming grassroots artists but established grassroots venues as well, ensuring that the current London electronic music ecosystem can support itself and continue to thrive.”