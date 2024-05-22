Broadwick Live has joining forces with New York-based promoter TCE to open Brooklyn Storehouse, the venue operator’s first in the city.

The company behind UK venues including The Drumsheds (cap. 10,000), Printworks London (6,000), Depot Mayfield (10,000) Dockyards (20,000) and The Beams (5,000), said the new 104,000sqft venue in Brooklyn Navy Yard will be a centre for culture that is to be “continuously reconfigured and transformed to create a wide array of spatial environments”.

Among the events Broadwick said its new venue will accommodate are fashion shows, experience-led music shows, immersive art exhibitions, summits and brand activations.

TCE Presents produces more than 150 shows per year, including fashion and corporate activations. Rockstar Games, which is an investment partner in Broadwick, regularly collaborates with TCE Presents on its events. Scheduled live shows at Brooklyn Storehouse include Justice, Charlotte de Witte, Eric Prdyz and Jamie XX.

Broadwick Group director of development & place Luke Huxham said, “The Brooklyn Navy Yard has a history that dates back to 1801, and we couldn’t be prouder to contribute to its legacy, working in partnership with The Brooklyn Navy Yard Development Corporation to generate jobs and economic impact for the city.

“Brooklyn Storehouse is an impressive hybrid home for culture. The top goal of our development is that it becomes a global institution and urban landmark. We strive to provide visitors with a broad range of experiences and content that will stick with them on an emotional level.”

TCE Presents founder Rob Toma said, “As a native New Yorker, born in the boroughs, creating something at this scale in this location, that will bring jobs and world class culture into the heart of Brooklyn, is a once in a lifetime opportunity.

“As independents, Broadwick and TCE have shared a similar approach in looking to create incredible experiences in iconic locations, and I believe our partnership will develop spaces that set a new standard across Pan America.”