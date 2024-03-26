Venue operator Broadwick Group has announced a stateside collaboration with New York City-based event design company TCE Presents – the company behind nightlife brand Teksupport.

The two companies said the partnership will “take the live landscape into a brand new space”. More details on the project, which is Broadwick’s first music-led stateside venture, will be announced in April.

TCE Presents has produced large-scale events in and outside New York City at venues under a portfolio of event brands led by the house and techno-focused Teksupport. TCE produces more than 150 shows per year including fashion and corporate activations.

The company produces the US editions of overseas brands such as CircoLoco and Time Warp, and produces shows with artists such as Michael Bibi, Justice: Live, Peggy Gou, Solomun, Honey Dijon and John Summit.

Broadwick has developed cultural brands including Printworks London (cap. 6,000), Drumsheds (15,000), Depot Mayfield (10,000), Magazine (7,000) and Field Day Festival. Outside of its music-led projects, Broadwick’s spaces also host fashion shows, corporate events, filming and celebrations.