Broadwick Group, owners of venues such as Printworks and Drumsheds, has announced its latest London venture, Broadwick Studio.

Located in Canary Wharf, the multi-functional Broadwick Studio will be a 123 sqm space with a capacity of 120. The space has been designed to cater for events such as brand and cultural experiences, product launches, meetings, creative workshops, and intimate conferences.

Broadwick Group CEO Simon Tracey said, “Broadwick Studio incorporates a purposeful mix of creativity and innovation. The concept of blending cutting-edge technology with flexible, design-led interiors is central to how we approach all our spaces. This new space, which is part of Broadwick’s DNA, offers a platform for intimate, adaptable experiences.”

Broadwick Studio will host an exclusive opening event on 29 February.