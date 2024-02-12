Broadwick Live’s 6,000-capacity East London venue Printworks is set to reopen in 2026 after property developers submitted plans for a “cultural venue” within the former nightclub.

Developers British Land and AustralianSuper submitted plans to Southwark Council to transform the space into a new multi-purpose venue consisting of a live music venue, office spaces and an exhibition space.

After six years in operation in Surrey Quays, Broadwick closed Printworks last year due to development plans in the area. Soon after its closure, Broadwick said it planned to reopen the venue in 2026.

If the new plans are accepted, the developers would partner with Broadwick to retain half of the site as a venue, while the other half would become offices and shops as previously planned.

Printworks’ previous rooms the Press Halls and Inkwells would stay the same, while also hosting immersive exhibitions, multi-disciplinary art shows and intimate music events.

Broadwick Live co-owner and director of strategy Simeon Aldred said, “This undertaking should not be underestimated and the journey we have been on to get to this moment. It takes an exceptional developer such as British Land and their partners AustralianSuper to decide to commit in such a massive way to the arts and culture of the UK.

“Broadwick are proud to be the custodians of the amazing spaces within the printworks and are excited that we have managed to keep our beloved press halls in their present form.”