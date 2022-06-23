Venue operator Broadwick Live and underground event organisers LWE, the teams behind Printworks London (cap. 6,000), Depot Mayfield (10,000) and Tobacco Dock (10,000), will open new London event space The Beams to the public in October.

Housed in a warehouse that was part of the Tate & Lyle factory complex, The Beams is set across 5,100sqm of indoor and outdoor spaces in the Royal Docks.

Operating across three main rooms, Broadwick Live and LWE are set to co-promote 12 live music shows over 12 consecutive Saturdays launching from 1 October and running through to 17 December.

Like Printworks and other venues in the Broadwick Live portfolio, The Beams will operate under a hybrid multi-use model. During the week it will provide space for modern industrial usage such as set builds, film and art production, photo shoots, brand events, exhibitions and fashion shows.

The venue’s operators told Access that the main live event space (pictured) can host around 4,000-5,000 people, with another smaller room capable of hosting around 1,000 people. The third smallest room will be mainly used for activities such as photo shoots and art installations.

The public will be welcomed at the weekend for the music series and cultural events when the space would not otherwise be in use.

Broadwick Live Group director of music Ajay Jayaram said, “We’ll be featuring top tier names and emerging talent, across various sounds, styles and genres within the broad sphere of house, techno, disco and everything that lies in between. We look forward to introducing our audiences to this exceptional new industrial setting, full of character, situated in an untouched part of London.”

The Beams, which is currently going through the planning process, is a collaboration between Broadwick Live, Newham Council, The Royal Docks and workspace and event space developer Projekt.

The shows will be announced on 5 July, followed by tickets going on sale on 7 July.