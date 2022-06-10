Global gaming giant Rockstar Games has invested an undisclosed sum in festival promoter and venue operator Broadwick Live.

A spokesperson for Broadwick said the investment comes as the company prepares to announce a “significant pipeline” of projects costing more than £200m, which include five new venues that are due to come online during the next two years. They include a 55,000 sqft venue in Pontoon Dock, East London, called The Beams.

Among the sites overseen by its venue operating division, Broadwick Venues, are Depot Mayfield (cap. 10,000) in Manchester, London’s Printworks (5,000) and Magazine London (3,000). Its The Drumsheds (10,000) temporary venue closed earlier this year having been used to stage events including Broadwick’s Field Day festival before the lease was returned to Enfield Council. The company is headed by Gareth Cooper.

Broadwick Group MD Bradley Thompson said, “We believe the greatest impact comes from challenging the boundaries of traditional collaboration; we do this through radical partnership across our business. The investment from Rockstar is yet another example of this and we could not be more pleased to have the backing of one of the most well-respected global entertainment brands as we move into our next stage of growth.”