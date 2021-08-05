Printworks London has unveiled plans to open Inkwells, a new industrial style room set to operate from 17 September until 1 January as a live music venue.

Located directly beneath the dancefloors of the venue’s Press Halls, Inkwells features low ceilings, colonnades of beaten concrete pillars and a stripped-back industrial aesthetic.

The site was once home to the largest printing factory in Western Europe with ink tanks supplying the printing presses that still loom over the Press Halls today. Venue operators said the production will be focused on highlighting the historical ink distribution infrastructure of the room.

Lighting fixtures will be used along the length and stage end of the room to highlight the old ink pipes, pillars and electrical services within the space. A mixture of “modern and traditional fixtures” will be used to create this effect. The room will also feature a staggered distribution of 16 d&b Y10Ps and 16 Y-SUBs hung along the length of the room.

Operators said the room will be used across a range of shows, not necessarily limited to electronic music shows or concerts. The venue, which first opened in 2017, will reopen with its new Redacted club night series in the Inkwells room from 17-19 September. Its full Autumn-Winter schedule will be announced on 10 August.

Broadwick Live managing director Bradley Thompson said, “As we prepare to open our doors again, it’s exciting to announce another evolution in the Printworks story. As a business we are committed to constantly bettering the experience for all our guests across our venue portfolio and the addition of the Inkwells allows us to programme even more incredible artists and talent for the upcoming Printworks London season and beyond.”